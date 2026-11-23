THE families of the victims of the Maguindanao massacre have renewed their appeal to the Court of Appeals (CA) to resolve the pending appeals related to the case.

On the 17th anniversary of the massacre, lawyer Gilbert Andres, executive director of the Center for International Law (CenterLaw) Philippines, represented the families in filing an 11-page second motion for resolution before the CA on Monday, November 23.

The motion covers the civil damages and the legal recognition of photojournalist Reynaldo “Bebot” Momay as the 58th victim.

“Seventeen years na po silang naghihintay, ‘yung iba po ay namatay na po, ‘yung iba po ay naghihintay na sa kanilang mga beds, ‘yung iba po ay may mga sakit na po kaya hindi po sila namin kasama,” said Andres.

(They have been waiting for 17 years. Some have already passed away, while others are now bedridden. Some are also suffering from illnesses, which is why they could not join us.)

“Kaya sila po ay nagsusumamo at talagang nanghihingi sa ating kagalang-galang na Court office na talagang agaran na po desisyunan lahat po ng pending appeal sa Court of Appeals,” he added.

(That is why they are earnestly appealing to and seeking the intervention of our Honorable Court, asking that all pending appeals before the Court of Appeals be resolved as soon as possible.)

The Maguindanao massacre is the deadliest single-day election related incident recorded in Philippine history.

The victims, which included members of the media, were on their way to file a certificate of candidacy for Esmael Mangudadatu when they were abducted and later killed.

Among those killed were Mangudadatu’s wife, his two sisters, lawyers, aides and motorists who were witnesses or mistakenly identified as part of the convoy.

Of those killed, 32 were journalists and media workers.

In 2019, the Ampatuan brothers, namely, Datu Andal Ampatuan Jr. and Zaldy Ampatuan, were convicted of 57 counts of murder and sentenced to reclusion perpetua without parole.

Also convicted of 57 counts of murder were 28 co-accused, including police officers.

Acquitted were 55 individuals, including Datu Sajid Islam Ampatuan, brother of Zaldy and Andal Jr., and the mayor of Shariff Saydona Mustapha.

At least 80 other accused remain at large.

Newly appointed Chief Justice Rodil Zalameda, during his first flag-raising ceremony, urged the CA to resolve the pending appeals with dispatch, consistent with due process and rights of all parties.

“The victims and their families have waited long enough… Let us ensure that justice is not delayed any further,” Zalameda said.

In a statement, the Presidential Task Force on Media Security vowed to pursue efforts to bring the other accused who remain at large to justice. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)