Maintenance, operations transfer for 3 airports underway -- DOTr

MANILA – The transfer of the operations and maintenance (O&M) for three airports in the country to the private sector is underway, with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) eyeing privatization for other big-ticket projects.

In a statement Tuesday, DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista said the O&M transfer for the Iloilo Airport and Puerto Princesa Airport “will be set in motion soon.”

This follows the announcement of a 30-year O&M contract to construct and operate the PHP4.5 billion Bohol-Panglao International Airport project to Aboitiz InfraCapital on Monday.

“Within the next month, we will award another airport, which is the Bohol-Panglao International Airport. Next year, we’re looking at privatizing Iloilo and Puerto Princesa Airports,” Bautista said.

The government, he said, is taking advantage of O&M transfers to the private sector due to its limited resources and to ensure operational efficiency and capacity expansion for these projects.

He said the DOTr is eyeing the transfer of the O&M for the Davao Public Transport Modernization Program (DPTMP) and the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) to the private sector.

He said the DOTr has received an unsolicited proposal for the O&M of the MRT-3.

“We are evaluating it, although, in parallel with that, we are looking at the possibility of making it a solicited [proposal],” he said.

The privatization of the MRT-3, he said, could result in an increase in the rail line’s capacity from 350,000 to 500,000 passengers daily.

“’Yung railway operations kasi maraming dapat i-implement na programs. Kailangan din i-improve ‘yung mga train systems natin. Sila ang mag-iimprove ng existing system -- magkakaroon ng bagong trains, rolling stocks at mas mapapalaki natin ang capacity ng MRT-3 (Railway operations require the implementation of several programs. We also need to improve our train systems. The private sector will improve the existing system -- there will be new trains, rolling stock, and the MRT-3’s capacity will increase),” he said.

He added that the O&M transfer for the MRT-4 may be completed by the middle of next year. (PNA)