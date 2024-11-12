Major dams below spilling level despite 'Nika'

MANILA – Water levels of major dams across Luzon have remained below spilling level despite the heavy rains brought by tropical cyclone Nika (international name Toraji) in several areas for the past few days.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) hydrologist Richard Orendain on Tuesday said the bureau has been closely monitoring the water level of Magat Dam, located between Ifugao and Isabela, due to heavy inflow of water.

Magat Dam has released water during tropical cyclones Leon and Marce, he said.

"Its water level was reduced to 182 meters, which is too far from the spilling level of 193 meters," he said.

Magat Dam's water inflow reaches almost 2,000 cubic meter per second (cms) and releases about 700 cms.

Thus, releasing water from the dam would take long, Orendain added.

Meanwhile, Orendain warned of possible flooding in Cagayan Area due to heavy inflow of water in Magat Dam.

"One of the Dam’s gates has been opened but more could be opened if water reaches critical level to prepare for the incoming storms," he said.

On the other hand, as of 8 a.m., the water levels of Angat (201.73 meters), Ipo (99.99 meters) and La Mesa Dams (79.5 meters) have decreased.

Two gates of Ambuklao Dam in Benguet were opened at 1 meter and total discharge of 154 cms.

The water level of Ambuklao Dam was at 751.58 meters, which is within the normal high water level of 752 meters.

Binga Dam’s water level measured 574.7 meters (normal range - 752 meters) with two gates opened; San Roque Dam - 278.3 meters (normal range 280 meters) with one gate opened; and Pantabangan Dam - 209.94 meters (normal range - 221 meters). (PNA)