Major increase in fuel prices on January 30, 2024

PETROLEUM firms will implement a major oil price hike by Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

In their respective advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Cleanfuel and Seaoil said there will be a P2.80 per liter price increase on gasoline, P1.30 per liter on diesel and P.45 per liter on kerosene.

Pilipinas Shell and Seaoil will implement the price increase at 6 a.m. while Cleanfuel will have it effective at 4 p.m.

Fuel prices have been on the uptrend since the beginning of January 2024.

Last week, the price of diesel went up by P.95 per liter, while that of gasoline increased by P1.30 per liter. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)