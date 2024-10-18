Major infra projects approved by Neda Board

ON OCTOBER 16, 2024, the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Board, chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., approved two significant infrastructure initiatives designed to enhance transportation and healthcare across the Philippines.

1. Mindanao Transport Connectivity Improvement Project (MTCIP)

Investment: P37 billion

The Mindanao Transport Connectivity Improvement Project (MTCIP) aims to enhance transportation in Mindanao, specifically connecting Regions 10 (Northern Mindanao), 11 (Davao), and 12 (Soccsksargen). This project includes five major components and focuses on the following key aspects:

Upgrading major roads: The MTCIP will upgrade the Cagayan de Oro-Davao-General Santos Corridor, covering a total of 428.2 kilometers. This includes 277.4 kilometers from Cagayan de Oro to Davao and 150.8 kilometers from Davao to General Santos City.

Local road improvements: Additional upgrades will be made to local roads, including:

Sayre Highway to Cawayan-Kibenton in Bukidnon

Fatima Malabog Road to Saloy-Bantol-Davao-Bukidnon Road leading to Panabo City

National Highway Junction in Poblacion Malungon to Sta. Maria Road in Davao Occidental, totaling 129.86 kilometers.

Funding: The project will be implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and is expected to be financed through a loan from the World Bank (WB).

Neda Secretary and Board Vice Chairperson Arsenio Balisacan said the MTCIP will improve capacity, climate resilience, road safety, and project management, leading to anticipated economic growth in Mindanao as transportation becomes more accessible and efficient.

2. Health Systems Resilience Project (HSRP)

Investment: P27.92 billion

The Health Systems Resilience Project (HSRP) Phase 1 is designed to strengthen the local health system by focusing on the following goals:

Reducing hospitalization costs: The project aims to generate savings by reducing hospital stays and lowering premature mortality rates related to non-communicable diseases.

Prioritizing health investments: The HSRP will focus on improving service delivery and health emergency initiatives across 11 regions, especially in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs) lacking access to primary care.

Additional approvals by the Neda Board

In addition to the major projects, the Neda Board approved several policies to enhance infrastructure investment:

Infrastructure Flagship Projects (IFPs): A new policy has been introduced to amend the 2023 Guidelines for IFPs, allowing purely private business undertakings to be included in the IFP list. This aims to incentivize private sector investments in critical infrastructure by providing easier access to clearances and permits.

Unified Resource Allocation Framework for Water Supply and Sanitation (WSS): This framework addresses inequities in WSS infrastructure due to inadequate funding and aims to improve the allocation of resources for better service provision.

Definition of Terms for WSS: The board approved a standardized set of definitions for WSS terms to enhance monitoring and progress tracking towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to water supply, sanitation, and hygiene.

Healthcare Development Project Extension: The implementation period for the Improved Health for Underserved Filipinos project, funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAid), has been extended to September 30, 2025. This project now encompasses all 17 regions in the Philippines, addressing logistics, pharmaceutical management, and the shortage of qualified health professionals in underserved areas. (SunStar Philippines)