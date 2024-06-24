Major oil price hike set on June 25, 2024

PETROLEUM firms announced on Monday, June 24, 2024, a major price increase on oil products.

In their respective advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Seaoil, Cleafuel, PetroGazz, Unioil, Jetti and PTT said there will be a P1.40 per liter price increase for gasoline, P1.75 per liter on diesel and P1.05 per liter on kerosene.

The firms will implement the price adjustment by 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, except for Cleanfuel, which scheduled the price hike at 4:01 p.m.

Last week, firms implemented a P.85 per liter price increase for gasoline, diesel by P1.75, and kerosene by P1.90. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)