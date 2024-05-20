‘Major player’ in Alitagtag drug haul arrested

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has arrested a “major player” in the smuggling of 1.4 tons of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) that were seized in a checkpoint in Alitagtag, Batangas last month.

In a press conference in Camp Crame on Monday, May 20, 2024, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. said Thomas Gordon O’ Quinn, also known as James Toby Martin, a Canadian national, was arrested on May 16 in Tagaytay City.

He said the suspect is on the red notice list of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) over various cases.