‘Major player’ in Alitagtag drug haul arrested

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has arrested a “major player” in the smuggling of 1.4 tons of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) that were seized in a checkpoint in Alitagtag, Batangas last month.
In a press conference in Camp Crame on Monday, May 20, 2024, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. said Thomas Gordon O’ Quinn, also known as James Toby Martin, a Canadian national, was arrested on May 16 in Tagaytay City.
He said the suspect is on the red notice list of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) over various cases.
Recovered from O’ Quinn were two medium-sized vacuum-sealed plastic sachets allegedly containing shabu; one medium-sized plastic sachet containing substance believed to be cocaine; one small plastic sachet containing tablets, also believed to be illegal drugs; and various identification documents.
Charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as well as Article 178 of the Revised Penal Code for the use of fictitious names were filed against the arrested suspect.
Abalos said, though, that charges against O’ Quinn in relation to the Alitagtag operation have yet to be filed, as they want to ensure that an air-tight case will be referred to the court.
“Actually, siya ay nahuli under the red notice ng Interpol at nung siya ay nahuli, naimbestigahan na rin na ang kanyang kinalaman dito sa Alitagtag. It’s under investigation right now but so far, ang masasabi ko lang sa inyo ay malaki ang parte ng taong ito,” he said.
(Actually, he was caught under the red notice of Interpol and when he was caught, his involvement in Alitagtag was also investigated. It's under investigation right now but so far, all I can tell you is that this person played a big part.)
“Well actually, marami (evidence linking him to Alitagtag case) ano pero hindi muna namin ilalabas ngayon. Sana maunawaan ninyo dahil hindi lang naman itong taong ito. May hinahabol pa kaming iba pero lumalabas talaga malaki ang papel ng taong ito,” he added.
(Well actually, there is a lot (evidence linking him to Alitagtag case) but we will not release it now. I hope you understand because it's not just this person. We are still chasing someone else, but it turns out that this person's role is really big.)
On April 15, Alitagtag police arrested Ajalon Michael Zarate, who yielded a total of 1,424.253 kilograms of shabu with an estimated street price of P9,684,920,400 in a checkpoint operation.
It was considered as the biggest drug haul in the country, and the police believe the drugs were brought to the country through the waters off Batangas.
Abalos said they also have identified other foreign nationals who are involved in the drug operations.
PNP Chief General Rommel Marbil said the police have already established the links of these individuals, including Zarate and O’ Quinn, to the illegal drugs smuggling in the country.
Investigators are not discounting the possibility that they are part of a larger drug syndicate. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)