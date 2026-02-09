Majority of Filipinos believe gov’t can address nat’l problems - OCTA

MANILA – The majority of Filipinos believe the national government is capable of addressing the country’s problems, according to the latest Tugon ng Masa (TNM) survey conducted by OCTA Research.

“To the statement, 'I trust the national government to effectively address the country’s problems,' a majority of adult Filipinos (55 percent) express trust in the national government’s ability to handle issues effectively, while 20 percent express distrust,” the Q4 2025 nationwide survey released Monday read.

“Meanwhile, 25 percent remain undecided or ambivalent, indicating that although confidence in government performance is present, it is not yet firmly consolidated.”

The survey showed that trust levels varied across regions, with the Visayas posting the highest trust at 68 percent, while the National Capital Region and Balance Luzon recorded lower trust levels at 49 percent each.

OCTA attributed this to greater exposure to policy debates and more critical evaluations of government performance, including greater access to information and heightened political engagement in more urban and politically dense areas.

Across socioeconomic classes, trust in the national government remained at majority levels, ranging from 53 percent to 56 percent, although distrust was most pronounced, with 27 percent, among class ABC respondents, indicating higher expectations and stricter standards among more economically secure groups.

While the survey points to a majority confidence in government institutions, many citizens express disconnection from their elected leaders.

The survey shows that only 31 percent of respondents said elected officials in Congress and local government value the views of people like them, while 61 percent said they do not, suggesting that trust in institutions is stronger than trust in politicians.

“The findings suggest that many Filipinos may distinguish between trust in government institutions and confidence in elected politicians. While institutions of government may still be viewed as capable of functioning or delivering outcomes, elected officials themselves may be evaluated more critically in terms of responsiveness and attentiveness,” OCTA Research said, with the findings showing that Filipinos distinguish between the state’s capacity to act and the responsiveness of elected officials.

OCTA said the findings underscore that sustaining public confidence requires not only effective governance, but also stronger perceptions of responsiveness and representation.

“Improvements in performance alone may not be sufficient to rebuild trust in elected officials unless citizens also feel heard and valued in the political process,” it said.

The non-commissioned survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews from Dec. 3 to 11, 2025, among 1,200 adult respondents nationwide.

OCTA Research says it has a ±3 percent margin of error at the national level and ±6 percent for major geographic areas. (PNA)