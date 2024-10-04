Makabayan bets set eyes on ending political dynasties

BELIEVING that the problem on political dynasties in the government is worsening, the senatorial bets of the Makabayan Coalition have set their eyes on ending the rule of clans and families in Philippine politics.

Speaking after filing their certificates of candidacy (COCs) for senator at the Tent City of the Manila Hotel, the 11-man Makabayan Coalition declared their united desire to put an end to political dynasties.

"Watching the COC filing at the Comelec (Commission on Elections) in the past days, my stomach is turning upside down. I am angered to see that the problem on political dynasties is worsening," said former Bayan Muna party-list representative Teddy Casiño.

"We need to put an end to having these candidates, who are from the same families, running together or in succession," he added.

Casiño said the battle against political dynasties will be one of the main agenda of the Makabayan Coalition in the event that they are elected as senators.

"We need to match their presence in the Senate, where political dynasties are currently dominant. We should be there to counter them. And we hope the people will understand that," said Casiño.

To note, the current Senate has two Villars in Cynthia and her son Mark, two Cayetanos in siblings Pia and Alan Peter, and half-brothers Jinggoy Estrada and JV Ejercito.

Aside from Casiño, also filing their COCs for senator are Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Representative France Castro, Gabriela Partylist Representative Arlene Brosas, former Gabriela Partylist representative Liza Maza, Kilusang Mayo Uno Secretary General Jerome Adonis, and Pamalakaya Vice Chairperson Ronnel Arambulo.

Also part of the Makabayan slate are Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas Chairperson Danilo Ramos, Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) chairman Mody Floranda, Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (Kadamay) Mimi Doringo, Filipino Nurses United secretary general Jocelyn Andamo, and Sandugo Movement of Moro and Indigenous Peoples for Self-Determination co-chairperson Amirah Lidasan. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)