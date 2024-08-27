Makabayan Coalition bares senatorial slate for 2025 polls

THE Makabayan Coalition bared on Monday, August 26, 2024, its 10 senatorial candidates for the upcoming 2025 midterm elections.

The list includes the following personalities:

* Congresswoman France Castro -- ACT Teachers partylist representative and House deputy minority leader

* Congresswoman Arlene Brosas -- Gabriela Women’s Party partylist representative and House assistant minority leader

* Mody Floranda -- Piston national president

* Mimi Doringo -- Kadamay secretary general

* Jocelyn Andamo -- Secretary general of the Filipino Nurses United

* Jerome Adonis -- Secretary general, Kilusang Mayo Uno

* Former National Anti-Poverty Commission chairperson and Gabriela Partylist Representative Liza Maza

* Teddy Casiño -- Former Bayan Muna partylist representative

* Ronnel Arambulo -- Vice chairperson, Pamalakaya

* Danilo Ramos -- Chairman, Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas

Bayan Muna chairman and Makabayan co-chairperson Neri Colmenares said the slate represents the coalition’s unwavering dedication to the principles of nationalism, democracy, and social justice.

“Our candidates are not just leaders but are true advocates for the Filipino people, ready to push for policies that uplift the oppressed and marginalized sectors of our society,” he said.

“Pwede bang iba naman? Sa halip na bilyonaryong real estate developer ay magsasaka naman? Sa halip na negosyante ay manggagawa naman? Sa halip na pulis patola ay aktibista na human rights defender? Yung health committee sa, ang ilagay natin ay totoong health worker? May pagpipilian na po tayo. Hindi kailangang pwersa ng kadiliman o pwersa ng kasamaan lagi. Taumbayan naman,” the Makabayan Coalition said.

(Can it be different now? A farmer instead of a billionaire real estate developer? Instead of a businessman, can we vote for a worker? Instead of a police officer, an activist who is a human rights defender? For the health committee, we should put real health workers. We now have a choice. It doesn't always have to be the forces of darkness, or the forces of evil. Let’s vote for the people.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)