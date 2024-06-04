Makati court endorses charges vs suspect in Edsa shooting

No bail was recommended for the murder charges, while the recommended bail for the other case was set at P60,000.

Yu was identified by a witness to be the suspect in the fatal shooting of 65-year-old family driver Aniceto Mateo on May 28.

Yu, aboard a luxury vehicle, a black Mercedes Benz, gunned down Mateo, who was then driving along the southbound lane of the Edsa Ayala tunnel.

“Ayon sa laman ng resolution, ang sinasabi ng ating prosecutor ay talagang hinabol at sigurado niya na pumuwesto siya dito sa kanang bahagi ng Innova in such a way na hindi siya mapapansin nitong driver nung siya ay putukan at kung mapapansin niyo, nasa likod yung tama nung ating driver dito sa kanyang kanang balikat na lumusot dito sa may leeg,” Fajardo said.

(The resolution stated that the suspect really chased and made sure that he positioned himself on the right side of the Innova in such a way that the driver could not notice him when he was shot and if you notice, the driver sustained a gunshot wound in the back, right on his right shoulder that slipped through here on the neck.)

“Yun ‘yung inappreciate na attending circumstances ng ating mga prosecutor kaya na elevate at agree doon sa sinampa nating kasong murder at kahapon ay nagsampa na rin ng information for murder ang city prosecutor sa RTC ng Makati at since murder ang isinampang kaso, no bail ito. Doon sa kasong violation ng Sec. 31 RA 10591, ang recommended penalty ay P60,000,” she added.

Yu was arrested the day after the incident.

One of the firearms recovered from Yu matched with the empty bullet shield found in the crime scene.

Yu also tested positive for gunpowder during a paraffin examination. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)