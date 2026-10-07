Makati court orders Leviste’s arrest

A MAKATI court has ordered the arrest of Batangas First District Representative Leandro Leviste over an alleged violation of the Public Service Act.

The Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 235 issued the warrant on Monday, October 5, 2026, and set bail at P72,000.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by the Department of Energy (DOE) in May against Leviste and five other directors of Solar Para sa Bayan Corporation—Antonio C. Legarda Sr., Benjamin C. Legarda, Antonio B. Legarda Jr., Irma C. Flaminiano, and Hazel Iris P. Lafuente, who is also the firm’s corporate secretary and treasurer.

The DOE accused Leviste and the five others of allegedly violating Section 25 of Commonwealth Act No. 146, as amended by Republic Act (RA) 11659, or the Public Service Act, by failing to construct and provide electric power to customers and end users in remote, unviable, unserved, or underserved areas as required under the company’s 2019 franchise granted under RA 11357.

Leviste was identified in the complaint as the chairman, president, chief executive officer and director of Solar Para sa Bayan Corporation.

Leviste was last reported to be in France with his mother, Senator Loren Legarda, who is reportedly undergoing medical treatment.

The National Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Ombudsman said they had no information regarding Leviste and his mother’s return to the Philippines.

Leviste earlier said the DOE’s accusations were baseless. / TPM