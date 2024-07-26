Makati mayor outraged by ‘Gil Tulog Avenue’ street signs

MAKATI Mayor Abby Binay has expressed outrage over the change of street signs of Gil Puyat Avenue to “Gil Tulog Avenue” for a melatonin brand advertising.

In a statement, Binay said the request for an advertising permit to change the street signs of Gil Puyat Avenue did not reach her office.

“Kung dumaan sa akin yan, rejected yan agad,” she said.

(If it passed by me, it was rejected immediately.)

Binay said she has ordered punishment for the officials involved in this “glaring oversight” and ordered the taking down of the signs.

“The city officials who issued the permit should have exercised prudence. They should have been more thorough. Dapat inisip ang kaguluhan na maaaring idulot sa mga motorista at kompyuter. At dapat ay binigyang halaga ang respeto sa pamilya at sa alaala ni dating Senate President Gil Puyat,” she added.

(The city officials who issued the permit should have exercised prudence. They should have been more thorough. Consideration should be given to the disturbance that can be caused to motorists and computers. And respect should have been given to the family and the memory of former Senate President Gil Puyat.)

Binay also apologized to the family of late Senate President Gil Puyat. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)