CATHOLIC Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) president Cardinal Pablo David called on the Filipino faithful on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, to do their part in calling out those engaged in corrupt activities involving public funds.

In a social media post, David asked the public, especially the youth, to make their outrage over corruption known to everyone.

"You hold the keys. You live in the digital space, where truth and lies battle daily. Use your platforms not just for outrage but for vigilance," said David.

"Expose injustice, share facts, demand reforms. Make corruption shameful again," he added.