CATHOLIC Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) president Cardinal Pablo David called on the Filipino faithful on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, to do their part in calling out those engaged in corrupt activities involving public funds.
In a social media post, David asked the public, especially the youth, to make their outrage over corruption known to everyone.
"You hold the keys. You live in the digital space, where truth and lies battle daily. Use your platforms not just for outrage but for vigilance," said David.
"Expose injustice, share facts, demand reforms. Make corruption shameful again," he added.
The Cardinal, however, stressed that this does not excuse the authorities from holding accountable those that are behind such acts.
"The real reset begins not with blaming the poor, but with demanding visible accountability at the top. Quick audits, real penalties, and transparency people can actually see," David said.
The CBCP chief, meanwhile, said the call for accountability must not just be about controversial flood control projects.
He said there is a need for Filipinos to develop a "culture of accountability."
"Change begins with us. Every time we excuse cutting corners, bending rules, or abusing padrino connections, we reinforce the same mental model that allows billion-peso theft to masquerade as politics," said the prelate.
"If we start saying it's not possible even at the smallest levels, we create a culture where large-scale corruption becomes unforgivable. That is why the outrage we feel today must not fade into cynicism. It must translate into a culture of accountability that feels real, immediate, and non-negotiable," David added.
The statement comes amid the ongoing congressional inquiries on the ghost and substandard infrastructure for flood control projects.
The controversy has already resulted in renewed criticisms over the prevalence of corruption in government. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)