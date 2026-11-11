Maki renews ABS-CBN contract, embraces a colorful new chapter

OPM hitmaker Maki is set to reach new heights as he officially renews contract with ABS-CBN Music, ushering in a new chapter filled with fresh music, bigger performances here and abroad, and exciting projects that will further cement his place in the evolving Filipino pop scene.

During the “Into the White: A Space for Everything Yet to Come” contract signing and trade launch, the Kapamilya singer-songwriter announced his plans 2027, including an upcoming “Kolorcoaster Shades” EP and a deluxe album to be called “Kolorcoaster Hue.”

He also thanked ABS-CBN for the trust and for empowering him to pursue his passion.

“Thank you so much for all the love. Do’n naman talaga nag-start lahat, my love for music. These people came around in my life, who trusted me and gave me confidence to pursue what’s in my heart. Thank you so much, ABS-CBN Music family, for making my dreams into a reality. Kumbaga, nasulat ko na, na-sketch ko na ang drawing, kinulayan niyo pa,” said Maki.

Maki’s renewal of contract ceremony was attended by ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, COO Cory Vidanes, ABS-CBN Music and Integrated Events head Roxy Liquigan, ABS-CBN Music creatives, content and operations head Jonathan Manalo, and Tarsier Records label head and One Music Management OIC Marey Garcia.

“We love Maki. Five years ago we met him. No’ng nakita pa lang namin siya, we knew he was for ABS-CBN Music,” recalled Roxy. “He’s so talented, a very good composer, songwriter, and ang maganda sa kanya, he’s very emotional, that’s why he’s writing great songs. We have so many plans for him, concerts, tours, and albums.”

His “Kolorcoaster” world tour continues in 2027 with stops in Auckland, New Zealand and Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth in Australia in April. It will be followed by the US and Canada legs later in the year.

Maki also teased another upcoming major concert, “Kolorcoaster: One Last Ride,” after the sold-out “Kolorcoaster” and “Kolorcoaster: One More Ride” shows.

Aside from new music and performances to look forward to, he teased his upcoming lifestyle store “Kilala.” Maki’s fans, called Zushis, can also look forward to new collectibles via Kimerch, as well as the Maki official lightstick called Taladorki.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Association of the Record Industry (Pari) turned over six recognitions to Maki during the event: Platinum Record award for “Namumula,” Double Platinum Record award for “Kahel na Langit,” Triple Platinum Record award for “Saan?,” Gold EP award for “Tanong,” Gold Album award for “Kolorcoaster,” and Diamond Record award for “Dilaw.”

The “Into the White” event also served as a venue for Maki to treat the media and trade partners with a live performance of his string of hits, including “Abelyana,” “Kahel na Langit,” “luck,” “Habangbuhay Pansamantala,” and “Dilaw.” (PR)