Malacañang denies Marcos has colon cancer

PALACE Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro vehemently denied Wednesday, February 11, 2026, rumors that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has colon cancer.

In a press conference, Castro was asked to respond to the allegations of former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque that Marcos is suffering from colon cancer, showing photos of the President supposedly undergoing a colostomy.

“Yun na nga po ang masama, yang mga rumors, mga chismis na walang katotohanan na nakakapanira sa gobyerno, nakakapanira sa pangulo, na nakakaapekto sa ekonomiya,” said Castro.

(What’s really bad is those rumors, those baseless gossips that damage the government, damage the President, and affect the economy.)

“Kung manggagaling lamang po din kay Harry Roque, na masasabi nating fake news peddler, nakita naman po natin ang video, ‘yung kabuuan kung saan itinaas pa po ng pangulo ang kanyang mga kamay habang kumakaway, at kitang-kita po na ang sinasabing larawan o ipinakitang larawan ni Harry Roque ay pawang kasinungalingan lamang. Huwag na po tayong maniwala at nakikiusap po tayo, huwag na po nating dalhin sa anumang usapan ang mga fake news peddlers katulad nila,” she added.

(If it is only coming from Harry Roque, whom we can consider a fake news peddler, we have seen the full video where the President even raised his hands while waving, and it is very clear that the photo being claimed or shown by Harry Roque is purely a lie. Let us not believe it, and we appeal to everyone not to bring fake news peddlers like them into any discussion.)

A colostomy is a surgical procedure that creates an opening in the colon through the abdominal wall, diverting feces into a collection pouch outside the body.

This procedure allows the colon to heal.

Malacañang earlier dismissed reports that Marcos had undergone surgery for diverticulitis.

Marcos, in a video message, admitted being diagnosed with diverticulitis but maintained that his condition was not life-threatening.

He said such illness is common among older people and those who are heavily stressed. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)