Malacañang dismisses rumored shake-up among Cabinet members

EXECUTIVE Secretary Ralph Recto has denied the reported shake-up among Cabinet members of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

In a statement, Recto said there is no truth to reports of another revamp in the administration.

“At present, there is no impending Cabinet shake-up. Speculation about looming revamp does not serve any constructive purpose for the Government or the Filipino people,” he said.

Recto said, however, that the performance of all Cabinet members is subject to constant review by the Office of the President, noting that all appointees serve at the pleasure of the President.

“Everyone should remain focused on their jobs for the good of our people,” he added.

Last week, rumors about the alleged change of leadership in the Department of Education, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Tourism, and even the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) circulated.

In May 2025, Marcos ordered a sweeping reevaluation of senior government officials across the executive branch, citing the need for a “renewed alignment, faster execution, and a results-first mindset.

The order was triggered by the President’s disappointment after his coalition failed to dominate the May 12 midterm polls.

Marcos ordered all Cabinet members and many senior appointees to submit courtesy resignations for the conduct of a performance assessment and realignment to improve public service delivery and address voter frustration over government performance.

Among those whose resignations were accepted were Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra, Commission on Higher Education chairperson Prospero de Vera III, and Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga.

The investigation on the flood control anomalies triggered DPWH secretary Manuel Bonoan to submit his resignation anew, which was rejected by Marcos following the May directive.

Marcos accepted Bonoan’s resignation, subsequently appointing transportation Secretary Vince Dizon as the head of the DPWH.

In November, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman and Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin also resigned from their respective posts following their implication in the flood control probe. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)