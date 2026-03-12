Malacañang mum on possible DOT leadership change

MALACAÑANG neither confirmed nor denied a possible change of leadership in the Department of Tourism (DOT).

In a press conference Thursday, March 12, 2026, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said the Palace will likely make an announcement on the matter Friday, March 13.

Castro said DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco continues to enjoy the trust and confidence of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Sa ngayon wala pang balasahan. Bukas, kung may ibibigay saking papel, maaari ako maganunsyo,” she said.

(For now, there’s no shuffling yet. Tomorrow, if I’m given the document, I can make the announcement.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)