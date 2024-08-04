Malacañang official: PH spends over P500M for Duterte’s security

Also read: PNP to prioritize persons with high-security threat

Over the past two years, Gadon said Duterte has maintained 433 security personnel, each earning an estimated salary of P50,000 per month which translates to over P20 million a month and P480 million for 24 months.

From 2022 to 2024, the Office of the Vice President spent around P55 million on special duty allowances for military and uniformed personnel

Gadon said these data are easily searchable online.

"This means that more than half a billion pesos have been spent on the lavish security of one individual, a sum that could have been better allocated to building much-needed school infrastructure or providing food for the people," he said.

For the years 2019 to 2021, or during the term of Duterte's predecessor, former Vice President Leni Robredo, the OVP only spent a fixed P5.7 million each year for special duty allowances, “a far cry” from Duterte's P25 million allocation for the same allowances until this year.

Gadon also raised concerns about the impact of this massive security detail on the broader population, explaining that "when the standard ratio of one policeman for every 2,000 individuals is used, this deployment deprives hundreds of thousands of Filipinos of essential police services."

“It’s an outrageous misallocation of resources that directly impacts public safety," he said.

Gadon also questioned the necessity of such a large security detail for the Vice President, noting that in most countries, the second-in-command typically does not require such extensive protection.

“This situation is abnormal, and it raises serious concerns about the morality and propriety of such expenditures. In all countries, the second-in-command is seen as a potential threat to the top leader, but in this case, it's the exact opposite,” he added.

Gadon has called for greater transparency and accountability in the use of government funds, urging lawmakers and the public to scrutinize the OVP's budget.

The OVP is requesting a budget of over P2 billion for 2025, which is eight percent higher than this year’s budget.

"It is crucial that we question not just the legality, but the morality of spending vast sums of money on the security of one individual, especially when those funds could be better used to address the pressing needs of our nation," said Gadon.

Last week, Duterte tagged the recall of her 75 police security detail as “a clear case of political harassment.”

Duterte cited her resignation from the cabinet of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and her refusal to attend his third State of the Nation Address (Sona) as the possible reason for the said move.

The order of relief was issued by the Office of the Chief Philippine National Police on July 22, the same day as Marcos’ Sona.

Duterte said those who were removed as her security detail were those who had her trust and confidence since some of them were already with her as early as 2007. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)