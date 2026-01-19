Malacañang recognizes impeachment complaint as part of democratic process

MALACAÑANG expressed on Monday, January 19, 2026, confidence that Congress will discharge its duties with honesty, integrity, and fidelity to the rule of law following the filing of the first impeachment complaint against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

In a statement, Malacañang said it recognizes and respects the filing of complaints, noting that it is part of the democratic process provided for under the Constitution.

“The President fully upholds the Constitution and remains confident in the strength of our democratic institutions. While these processes take their course, the President will continue to govern, ensuring that public services remain uninterrupted and that the work of government stays focused on improving the lives of our people,” it said.

“Our institutions are strong, our processes are clear, and the administration remains committed to stability, accountability, and the betterment of every Filipino,” it added.

The complaint, involving six grounds, was filed by Atty. Andre de Jesus before the House of Representatives.

It was endorsed by Pusong Pinoy Party-list Representative Jett Nisay.

The complaint insisted that Marcos should be held accountable for the alleged “kidnapping” of former President Rodrigo Duterte, anomalous flood control projects, as well as irregularities in the national budgets.

The complainants also questioned Marcos’ fitness to govern the country amid his reported addiction to illegal drugs.

House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability chair Joel Chua said there are currently no grounds to impeach Marcos.

“Impeachment requires clear, specific, and well-substantiated allegations of impeachable offenses—not conjecture, political disagreement, or generalized accusations. So far, no issue has emerged that clearly rises to the level of an impeachable offense as defined by the Constitution,” he said.

Chua, however, vowed that the House of Representatives will accord the complaint the initial consideration required under the Constitution and House rules.

“At the same time, it must be stated frankly that, based on what is publicly known at this point, the complaint faces a steep and difficult path in the House,” Chua added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)