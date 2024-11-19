Malacañang to agencies: Avoid lavish holiday celebrations

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has urged government officials and workers to do away with lavish Christmas celebrations in solidarity with the thousands of Filipinos who suffered during the spate of typhoons that hit the country over the past months.

In a statement on Monday, November 18, 2024, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin expressed confidence that there is no need for Malacañang to issue an order regarding the matter as he believes and trusts in the kindness of government workers who “can unilaterally adopt austerity in their celebrations.”

“Alinsunod sa panawagan ng ating Pangulo, hinihikayat namin ang lahat ng ahensya ng pamahalaan na iwasan ang mga marangyang pagdiriwang ngayong Pasko,” he said.

(In accordance with the call of our President, we encourage all government agencies to avoid lavish celebrations this Christmas.)

“This call is in solidarity with the millions of our countrymen who continue to grieve over lives, homes, and livelihoods lost during the six typhoons that pummeled us in a span of less than a month,” he added.

Instead of having grand holiday celebration, Bersamin urged government agencies to instead donate the money that will be saved from observing simple Christmas celebrations to typhoon victims.

He said Christmas is all about compassion.

“The true spirit of Christmas implores us to celebrate with compassion, to share our blessings, and to spread cheer. As a people united by love for our fellow men, we can cast away bleakness as we celebrate in this season of joy,” Bersamin said.

“On the part of the government, we will make sure that the Christmas spirit will be felt early by all the affected areas in the form of relief goods and assistance, of infrastructure rebuilt, and of livelihoods restored,” he added.

Bersamin assured that the Philippine government is one with the Filipino people in remembering the suffering of those who were affected by the typhoons Kristine, Leon, Marce, Nika, Ofel and Pepito.

In the sidelines of the 49th National Prayer Breakfast at the Malacañan Palace earlier Monday, Marcos assured the affected population that the government is working double time to start the rebuilding of calamity-hit communities as relief operations continue.

He urged Filipinos to remember the typhoon victims and their sufferings in celebrating Christmas.

“Sana naman pagkadating ng Pasko, tayong mga Pilipino, alalahanin natin ang ating mga kababayan na nasalanta,” Marcos said.

(I hope that when Christmas comes, we Filipinos will remember our compatriots who were devastated.)

“At kahit papaano sana ‘yung ating (mga relief goods) gawing pamasko, ipamahagi na lang natin sa kanila. Kawawa naman at sila’y naghihirap,” he added.

(And if we can somehow make ours (relief goods) for Christmas, let's just distribute it to them. Poor people and they are suffering.)

Thousands of families were displaced due to the impacts of the series of typhoons that struck the country over the past weeks.

Typhoon Kristine, which submerged various communities particularly in Calabarzon and Bicol in flood waters, was recorded as the most deadly with 159 recorded fatalities. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)