Malaysian national nabbed over illegal fishing off Palawan

MARITIME authorities have arrested two Malaysian nationals and 18 others over illegal fishing in waters off Balabac, Palawan.

In an interview, Philippine National Police (PNP) Maritime Group director Brigadier General Jonathan Cabal said police maritime personnel intercepted a Malaysian vessel engaging in illegal fishing on August 13 in the territorial waters of the Philippines in Palawan.

He said seized from the vessel were 60 kilos of Lapulapu fish and 350 kilos of other aquarium fish.

“Kung hindi ito nahuli siyempre made-deny ‘yung opportunity for our local fishermen to have a bountiful catch instead of our fellowmen enjoying the fruits ng ating maritime environment ito ay napupunta pa sa Malaysia,” said Cabal.

Charges for the violation of Republic Act 10654 or the fisheries code of the Philippines was filed against the arrested suspects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)