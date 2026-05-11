Malolos cop in viral assault video relieved from post

THE policeman who went viral over a physical altercation with his live-in partner was relieved from his post and was placed under restrictive custody pending investigation.

In a press conference in Camp Crame, Malolos City Police chief Lieutenant Colonel Rommel Geneblazo said charges for violation of Republic Act 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act, is being prepared against a police Corporal assigned at the said police station.

In a viral video, the policeman was seen punching his live-in partner, who posted the footage, in the face and in the body several times after she slapped him.

After a punch in the stomach, the woman slowly fell on the ground face down asking for help.

After a few minutes, she stood back and hit the policeman again, triggering him to pin her down on the ground, choking her, while supposedly trying to draw his gun tucked in his waist.

Geneblazo said based on the account of the victim, the incident happened on the evening of March 12, 2026.

She said it was the second time that the police hurt her physically.

“Kahapon nadis-armahan na siya ng issued firearms kasama ang kanyang PNP identification card and nasa admin holding section ng ating Bulacan police provincial office. Nung makausap ko ‘yung ating pulis, sinabi niya na nabigla rin siya sa pangyayari,” said Geneblazo.

(Yesterday, his issued firearms, along with his PNP identification card, were already confiscated, and he is now under the administrative holding section of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office. When I spoke to our police officer, he said he was also shocked by what happened.)

“Ayon sa aming imbestigasyon ay nag ugat ito sa tampuhan nila ‘yung pag off nung location nung ating pulis na ikinagagalit nung ating babae,” he added.

(Based on our investigation, this stemmed from a misunderstanding between them after the police officer turned off his location, which angered the woman.)

Geneblazo said the victim is currently staying in the police station for her protection after the video went viral.

Geneblazo said the administrative complaint against the cop may result in his dismissal from the service. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)