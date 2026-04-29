Man arrested for fake P172-M lotto claim

A MAN was arrested after attempting to claim a P172-million jackpot prize using a falsified lotto ticket at the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) in Mandaluyong City, the Philippine National Police said Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

In a statement, police said the suspect, an adult Filipino male, was apprehended on April 27 inside the PCSO premises after verification showed that the winning number combination had already been legitimately claimed.

Authorities added that closer inspection of the ticket revealed visible alterations, including handwritten entries.

The National Capital Region Police Office, which led the operation, confirmed that the ticket had been tampered with, based on validation by the PCSO Data Center and Security Office. The document was immediately secured as evidence.

A case for falsification of public documents was filed against the suspect.

PNP Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. emphasized that authorities will not tolerate attempts to defraud government systems.

“We will not allow any attempt to undermine public trust through deceitful acts. Mabilis ang aksyon ng ating kapulisan dahil malinaw ang ating tungkulin—to protect the integrity of our institutions and ensure accountability,” Nartatez said.

(We will not allow any attempt to undermine public trust through deceitful acts. Our police acted swiftly because our duty is clear—to protect the integrity of our institutions and ensure accountability.)

He added that police operations against fraudulent activities will be intensified, stressing that the law applies equally to all violators.

The PNP said the arrest reflects its strengthened enforcement efforts under its operational agenda and aligns with the administration of Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to promote transparency and accountability in public service.

Authorities assured the public that they will remain vigilant against similar schemes, reiterating their commitment to fast, honest, and responsive policing. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)