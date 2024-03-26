Man arrested, P20.4-M shabu seized

AUTHORITIES arrested during an interdiction operation on Monday, March 25, 2024, a man who yielded P20 million worth of substance believed to be methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu).

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Drug Enforcement Group (DEG) identified the arrested suspect as Mohammad Tammy Bagatao, also known as Joseph Manasseh Acogido, 51 years old.

The operation was conducted at the Central Mail Exchange Center in Pasay City where Bagatao claimed a package containing the illegal contrabands.

Seized from Bagatao were three self-sealing transparent plastic pouches containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu weighing more or less three kilograms and with an estimated street price of P20.4 million.

Charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the arrested suspect. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)