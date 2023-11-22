Man climbs up an electric post, refuses to go down

A HOMELESS man is now a subject of a rescue operation after climbing up an electric post in Marikina City and staying there for more than 24 hours already as of Wednesday noon, November 22, 2023.

In a report from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the man climbed up the post in Barangay Calumpang around 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 21, 2023, and later transferred to a pole 105 feet tall by crossing through electric cables.