Man climbs up an electric post, refuses to go down

A HOMELESS man is now a subject of a rescue operation after climbing up an electric post in Marikina City and staying there for more than 24 hours already as of Wednesday noon, November 22, 2023.
In a report from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the man climbed up the post in Barangay Calumpang around 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 21, 2023, and later transferred to a pole 105 feet tall by crossing through electric cables.
Fire rescuers said the man transfers to another electric post by crossing through the cable wires whenever they try to go near and talk to him.
The Manila Electric Co. turned off the flow of electricity in the affected electric poles to avoid untoward incidents.
Fire rescuers placed an emergency inflatable cushion amid the ongoing rescue operations. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)