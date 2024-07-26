Man falls to death from Senate Building construction site

A MAN was killed after falling from the construction site of the Senate Building in Taguig City, Senate Spokesperson Lawyer Arnel Jose Bañas said on Friday, July 26, 2024.

Bañas said based on the report of the Southern Police District, the man, whose identity is still being withheld with respect to his family, entered the building, which is still under construction around 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

The man's companion, as well as the security guards and construction personnel, were unsuccessful in immediately finding him.

“According to the report, the victim fell off the north tower -- it is yet unclear from which floor -- at around 10 p.m,” Bañas said in a statement.

He said Senate President Francis Escudero has immediately ordered a thorough investigation of the incident and a review of the security protocols at the construction site.

“We have instructed security to recheck and tighten control of all entrance and exit points as well as the façade barriers to prevent unauthorized entry and loitering,” said Bañas.

“The Senate is taking this matter very seriously. We extend our full support to the ongoing investigation to find out the actual circumstances surrounding this tragic incident,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)