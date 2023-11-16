Man, woman shot dead inside a bus

A MAN and a woman were shot dead while riding a bus in Nueva Ecija on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

In a report reaching Camp Crame, the local police said the bus was traversing a mountainous portion in Barangay Minuli in Carranglan town when two unidentified men, who pretended to be passengers, stood up from the back, walk towards the front and shot the victims who were then seating at the first row, six times in the head and neck.

The victims who died on the spot were reportedly live-in partners. They are still unidentified.

The gunmen got off the bus and fled through a nearby river.

The incident was captured by the dash camera of the bus and has since gone viral. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)