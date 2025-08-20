Mandatory drug test for public execs violates Constitution – Palace

MANILA – Malacañang on Wednesday expressed concern over the proposed measure mandating drug testing for all public officials, warning that it could violate the law and the Constitution.

This was in response to Senator Robin Padilla’s proposal requiring all government officials, regardless of rank or position, to undergo drug testing.

“So, ang nais po ni Senator Robin Padilla ay lahat ng public officers? Sana po ay nabasa niya na po ang desisyon ng korte patungkol po dito (what Senator Robin Padilla wants is for all public officers? I hope he has read the court's decision regarding this),” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said in a press briefing.

Castro said the measure, while it aims to promote transparency and a drug-free government, may not withstand legal scrutiny.

Citing the 2008 Supreme Court (SC) decision in Social Justice Society vs. Dangerous Drugs Board, Castro said mandatory and universal drug testing for public officials is unconstitutional and infringes on the right to privacy.

The SC ruled that universal drug testing violates the right to privacy and can only be permitted if conducted randomly and under reasonable circumstances.

“Hindi po hinahayaan at ito ay labag sa konstitusyon at sa privacy kung lahat po. ‘Pag sinabi po nating lahat, universal testing – mandatory universal or universal testing. Ang allowed lamang po ay ang (This is not allowed and is unconstitutional and a violation of privacy if applied to everyone. When we say everyone, that refers to universal testing – mandatory universal or universal testing. What is only allowed is) random drug testing,” Castro said.

Castro warned that pushing for mandatory drug testing without considering its legal basis may result in wasted government resources.

“Baka magsayang lang po ng oras at pera, pondo si Senator Robin Padilla. Aralin po muna niya po ang nais niyang gawing batas (So, Senator Robin Padilla might just be wasting time and money, public funds. He should first study the law he wants to propose),” she said. (PNA)