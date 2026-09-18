Mandaue, USC turn students’ findings into flood solutions

THE Mandaue City government and the University of San Carlos (USC) have launched the RiverScan 2026 book series and begun preparations for the 2027 challenge, underscoring the need to pair infrastructure with research and community participation to address flooding.

The launch, held Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at the USC Talamban Campus, highlighted a central message: Infrastructure alone cannot protect a city from rising floodwaters; lasting solutions require technical knowledge and community-level action.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said while Mandaue City continues to invest heavily in dredging, desilting and upgrading declogging equipment, particularly for critical waterways such as the Butuanon River, heavy machinery alone cannot solve the city’s flooding problems.

“Equipment and infrastructure will only take us so far. We also need reliable information, technical guidance, community participation, and sustained cooperation,” Ouano said.

He also highlighted the role of more than 600 students who conducted fieldwork to assess river conditions in local barangays.

“Through the involvement of more than 600 students, it also helps the younger generation understand that protecting our rivers is a responsibility shared by everyone,” Ouano said.

The newly published RiverScan 2026 three-volume series documents community-level findings and provides practical, research-based recommendations that can help guide local policies and flood-management efforts.

As preparations for the RiverScan Challenge 2027 begin, Ouano pledged the city’s full support in translating research into action.

He said protecting shared waterways requires sustained cooperation among city hall, schools, businesses and residents. / ABC