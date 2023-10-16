Manibela stages ‘transport holiday’ amid corruption allegations vs LTFRB

Tumbado made the announcement during a press conference organized by Manibela.

Guadiz and Bautista already both denied the accusations.

Tumbado later recanted his claims, saying it was “all unintentional and misguided.”

He maintained, though, that there were problems within the government agency that needed to be immediately addressed.

Manibela also reiterated its sentiment against the government’s Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) modernization program, which aims to replace the traditional jeepneys with high-quality and environment-friendly vehicles with bigger capacity to ensure the safety of the commuters.

The program also requires the consolidation of traditional jeepneys into a cooperative for the approval of their provisional authority for franchise in which the deadline was set on December 31, 2023.

In a television interview, Manibela chairperson Mar Valbuena noted that they are not against the PUV modernization program but they are concerned that it will become a root for corruption.

Due to the transport strike, various local government units (LGU) in Metro Manila suspended classes in public schools while some private schools followed suit.

Some LGUs and other government agencies, including the Philippine National Police (PNP), provided free rides to commuters.

As early as 4 a.m. Monday, a total of 17 truck vehicles, including two buses and patrol jeepneys from the National Capital Region Police Office, were mobilized to ferry affected commuters all over Metro Manila.

Other transport groups, which include the “Magnificent 7,” Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston), the Federation of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (Fejodap), Stop and Go Transport Coalition, Association of Concerned Transport Organizations (Acto), Pasang Masda, Liga ng Transportasyon at Operators sa Pilipinas (LTOP), and Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (Altodap) did not join the tigil-pasada. (SunStar Philippines)