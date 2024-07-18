Manila 5th ‘riskiest city’ for foreign tourists

MANILA has ranked fifth in the list of riskiest cities for foreign tourists, the Forbes Advisor said.

In a report, Forbes Advisor compared 60 international cities in the world based on crime, personal security, health security, infrastructure security and digital security risks.

Manila scored 91.49 percent risk out of 100 with digital security as the highest risk, followed by crime and infrastructure.

The digital security risk reflects the ability of citizens to freely use the internet without fear of privacy violations, identity theft and online attacks.

Crime risk refers to the overall level of crime in each city, while infrastructure risk indicates the availability and quality of city infrastructure and its vulnerability to man-made and natural disasters.

The most risky city was Caracas in Venezuela at 100 percent and Karachi Pakistan at 93.12 percent.

Yangon, Myanmar and Lagos in Nigeria ranked third and fourth, respectively, as the riskiest city for foreign tourists.

Singapore was named the safest city followed by Tokyo, Japan and Toronto, Canada. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)