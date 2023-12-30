Manila Archdiocese: Evening Mass on December 31 satisfies 2 religious obligations

THE Archdiocese of Manila is reminding the Catholic faithful that attending the Mass on the evening of December 31, 2023, will allow them to satisfy two of their religious obligations.

Based on Circular No. 2022 – 108, Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula said those attending evening Masses on December 31 will be able to meet their Sunday and Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God (January 1) obligations.

"Those who participate in the evening Masses on 31 December satisfy both their Sunday obligation and the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God obligation," said Advincula.

"We hope that this clarification will help you guide your Christian community and celebrate with lively faith the Christmas season," he added.

On 31 December, he said the Masses in the morning until afternoon would be Masses of the Feast of the Holy Family.

On the other hand, the Cardinal said Masses in the evening of December 31 will be Vigil Masses of the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God.

All Catholics are required to attend Masses every Sundays.

Similarly, the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God is considered as a Holy Day of Obligation. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)