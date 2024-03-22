Manila Archdiocese moves 'Annunciation' feast to April 8

INSTEAD of March 25, the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord will be celebrated by the Archdiocese of Manila this year on April 8.

Based on Circular 2024-19, the Archdiocese of Manila announced that it is moving the Feast of the Annunciation by two weeks as the original date of the feast falls on Holy Monday.

"This year, 25 March, which is the usual day for the celebration of the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord, falls on Holy Monday," said the Archdiocese of Manila.

"The solemnity will therefore be celebrated on 8 April 2024," it added.

As provided by the general norms of the Church, it said the weekdays of Holy Week and the days of the Easter octave take precedence over any solemnities.

"The General Norms of the Liturgical Year and Calendar provide that whenever the solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord falls on any day of Holy Week, it shall always be transferred to the Monday after the Second Sunday of Easter," said the Manila Archdiocese.

To note, the Feast of the Annunciation commemorates the visit of the archangel Gabriel to the Virgin Mary, wherein he informed her that she would be the mother of Jesus Christ.

The Feast of the Annunciation is celebrated annually every March 25. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)