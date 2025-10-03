Manila archdiocese orders mandatory prayer, bell tolling for integrity, justice

AMID the flood control projects controversy, the Archdiocese of Manila on Friday, October 3, 2025, ordered mandatory prayers and the tolling of church bells beginning Saturday to call for integrity, truth, and justice in the country.

In Circular 2025-74, the archdiocese directed all churches, chapels, and other religious institutions within its territory to pray the Oratio Imperata for Integrity, Truth, and Justice.

“This prayer is to replace the Prayer of the Faithful during the celebration of the Holy Mass — a rare practice reserved only for the gravest of circumstances — as a clear expression of the urgency and seriousness of our situation,” the archdiocese said.

It also ordered that all church bells be rung every evening at 8 p.m.

“This shall be both a prophetic cry of indignation and outrage against the evil of corruption, as well as a resounding call to contrition and conversion,” it added.

The directive will take effect across the archdiocese starting October 4 until lifted.

In his pastoral letter, Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula said such actions are imperative as the level of corruption in the country has become “more and more appalling.”

“It has caused untold damage to our institutions, to our people, and to the very fabric of our moral and social life,” Advincula said.

“The evil of corruption is not merely a political or economic problem. It is a profound moral and spiritual crisis that gravely wounds the dignity of the human person and betrays the common good,” he added.

Advincula said the Church remains hopeful that conversion is possible, citing the recent mass protests against corruption.

“Even in the midst of this darkness, signs of hope continue to shine. We are deeply encouraged by the growing awareness among our people of the grave evil of corruption, by their courage to stand up, take to the streets, and become actively involved, and by their firm resolve to help bring about real and lasting change,” he said.

“We discern in this awakening the gentle but powerful stirring of the Spirit of God, who calls us to renewal, repentance, and a sincere conversion of heart,” Advincula added. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)