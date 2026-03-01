Manila archdiocese to offer daily Masses for Mideast OFWs

THE Archdiocese of Manila ordered the praying of special intentions for peace in the Middle East in all daily Masses amid escalating hostilities in the region.

In Circular 2026-23, the archdiocese mandated the inclusion of additional intentions in the Prayer of the Faithful starting March 1.

"Let us fervently offer our prayers and sacrifices that the voice of peace may be heard and the prophecy of Isaiah may be fulfilled," the Archdiocese of Manila said.

The archdiocese called for prayers for peace in the Middle East and the world to have God "purify the world of all violence, greed, and misuse of power."

The archdiocese also offered prayers for those who "suffer because of the scourge of war" so that peace may be granted to them soon.

The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines-Episcopal Commission on the Pastoral Care of Migrants and Itinerant People (CBCP-Ecmi) also offered prayers for the safety of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the region.

In a statement, CBCP-Ecmi Vice Chairman Bishop Ruperto Santos assured OFWs in the Middle East that they are included in the prayers of religious leaders.

"At this critical moment, I, together with your chaplains, wish to speak to our dear Filipino seafarers and migrants, who are in the Middle East and in neighboring regions. We hold you close in our prayers," Santos said.

The Bishop asked the faithful to be one in praying for their countrymen in the crisis-torn region.

"Let us not be indifferent. Let us remain vigilant in prayer and steadfast in hope. May our voices rise to heaven, pleading for an end to violence and the coming of lasting peace," Santos said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)