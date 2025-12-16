Manila Cardinal urges faithful to open hearts to everyone

AHEAD of Christmas Day, Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula is calling on the Filipino faithful to learn to open their hearts to everyone.

In his homily at the Manila Cathedral during the first day of the Misa de Gallo on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, Advincula called on Filipinos to use the Misa de Gallo as the perfect opportunity to reflect on having such a mentality to welcome everyone.

"As we begin these nine days of prayer, let us ask the Lord to widen our hearts. Let us become a Church that welcomes rather than excludes, that listens rather than judges, that reflects the mercy of Christ," said Advincula.

He said this is in accordance with the teachings of Jesus, which is to welcome everyone into His church.

"God makes it clear that His house is open to all. No one is excluded. No one is forgotten. God welcomes everyone who desires to walk in His ways," said Advincula.

The prelate issued the call as he lamented the prevailing "kanya kanya" (to each his own) mentality among Filipinos.

"We often choose whom we will accept. We listen only to voices that agree with us. We welcome only those who make us comfortable. When people are difficult, different, or inconvenient, we turn away. We develop a “kanya-kanya” mentality. In families, in workplaces, even in parishes, we draw lines that separate instead of unite," said Advincula.

The Cardinal said even ecclesial communities are not spared from seeing such scenarios, which eventually leads to people no longer going to churches.

"Because of this, many Filipinos stop coming to church. Some think the Church is only for the perfect. Others stay away because they feel judged by those who attend Mass. This should disturb us," said Advincula.

On early Tuesday, churches across the country were filled with the Catholic faithful as they began the traditional nine-day dawn masses. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)