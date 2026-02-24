Manila Cathedral invites Filipinos to pay respect to Edsa 40 icon

WITH the 40th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution set to be celebrated on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, the Manila Cathedral is inviting the faithful to pay their respects to one of the icons of the 1986 bloodless revolution.

In a social media post, the Manila Cathedral said the crypt shall be opened to the public in honor of the late Manila Archbishop Jaime Cardinal Sin.

"On February 25, 2026, 40th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution, we will open to the public the crypt of the Manila Cathedral for those who may want to pay their respects to Jaime L. Cardinal Sin," said the Manila Cathedral.

It can be recalled that Sin played a pivotal role in the 1986 People Power Revolution after he called on Filipinos to go to Edsa and provide protection to military and police officials, who defected from the camp of the then dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Sin's call served as the spark that encouraged hundreds of thousands of Filipinos to proceed to Edsa, particularly in the area between Camps Crame and Aguinaldo, to show their support to anti-Marcos forces.

Sin has been buried at the Cathedral crypt since his death in June 2005 at the age of 76 years old.

Aside from Sin, also buried at the Cathedral crypt are Michael O'Doherty, the last foreign archbishop of Manila; Gabriel Reyes, the first Filipino archbishop of Manila; and Cardinal Rufino Santos, the first Filipino cardinal. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)