Manila Cathedral urges faithful to visit tombs, pray for departed archbishops

ASIDE from their departed loved ones, the Manila Cathedral is urging the faithful to consider offering prayers and visiting the tombs of former archbishops of Manila that are buried in its crypt.

In a social media post, the Manila Cathedral said it is opening the crypt right under its altar and allow the faithful to pay their respects to the late former Manila prelates buried there.

"As we celebrate the Solemnity of All Saints and commemorate All the Faithful Departed, the Manila Cathedral invites the faithful to visit and pray at the tomb of our former archbishops now buried at the cathedral crypt," said the Manila Cathedral.

To note, the cathedral crypt is the resting place for former archbishops of Manila. It is located underneath the church complex and is accessible by a stairway to the right of the altar.

Buried in the cathedral crypt were former Manila archbishops Michael J. O'Doherty, Gabriel M. Reyes, Cardinal Rufino J. Santos, and Cardinal Jaime L. Sin.

The Manila Cathedral said its Blessed Souls Chapel will also remain open for all the visiting faithful during the All Saints’ and Souls’ Days observance.

"The Blessed Souls Chapel is open as well for silent prayer for the repose of our departed relatives," it said.

"Prayers and Masses for them will be offered from November 1 to November 9, 2023," added the Manila Cathedral.

On November 1 and 2, Filipinos traditionally visit cemeteries and memorial parks to pay their respects to their departed loved ones.

But for those who cannot visit cemeteries personally, they usually visit the chapel to light candles and offer prayers and Masses for their departed loved ones. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)