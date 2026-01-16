Manila court acquits Teves in 2019 murder case

A MANILA court has acquitted former Negros Oriental representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. of murder after ruling that the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence to sustain a conviction.

In a 35-page order dated January 5, 2026, the Regional Trial Court of Manila, Branch 15, granted the demurrer to evidence filed by Teves and his co-accused in relation to a 2019 murder case.

Aside from Teves, the court also acquitted Richard Cuadra, alias “Boy Cuadra,” and Rolando Pinili, alias “Inday.”

“For failure of the prosecution to establish a prima facie case, said accused are hereby acquitted of the crime charged,” the order reads.

The case is in relation to the killing of Lester Bato, who was then a bodyguard for Basay mayoral candidate Cliff Cordova, on May 26, 2019, in Sitio Labugon, Barangay Nagbo-alao, Basay, Negros Oriental.

In a statement, Teves’ lawyer, Attorney Ferdinand Topacio, said the acquittal is a vivid demonstration that the cases filed against his client are nothing but harassment suits meant to persecute a political opponent.

“It also shows how the Department of Justice has been weaponized for the purpose of vexing the critics of the government. We are fortunate, however, to have found a fair and impartial tribunal that has proven itself truly independent and impervious to political pressures,” he said.

“There are many more battles left to fight for truth and justice. In this, we shall never waver until the last of these groundless suits are dismissed. For indeed, the wheels of justice grind slowly, but they grind exceedingly fine,” he added.

Despite the acquittal, Teves will remain behind bars due to another pending case in relation to the killing of former Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and several others in March 2023. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)