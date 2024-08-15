Manila to declare Aug. 4 as 'Carlos Yulo Day'

MANILA – The Manila City government is set to declare Aug. 4 as 'Carlos Yulo Day', in honor of the two-time Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics.

In a statement Wednesday, Mayor Honey Lacuna said the City Council, headed by Vice Mayor John Marvin Nieto as presiding officer, is preparing the resolution for the measure.

Lacuna said the 'Carlos Yulo Day' in the city will be a working holiday.

Last Aug. 4, the 24-year-old gymnast made history for bagging his second gold medal in the men's gymnastics vault final of the just-concluded 2024 Paris Olympics.

A day earlier, Yulo won his first gold medal in the men's floor exercise event of the summer games.

Meanwhile, the city government has scheduled the recognition rites for Yulo, a resident of Leveriza St. in Malate, on Aug. 19.

During the program, Yulo will receive an award and a PHP2 million incentive from the local government.

Lacuna, meanwhile, turned over to pole vaulter EJ Obiena his PHP500,000 cash incentive on Wednesday.

Obiena is set to leave the country on Thursday, ahead of his next competition to defend his world ranking at the Diamond League in Switzerland on Aug. 22. (PNA)