Angeles City building collapse death toll now at 28

THE death toll from the collapse of a nine-story building that is under construction in Angeles City, Pampanga has increased to 28.

This was confirmed by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) as of 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2026, amid the ongoing search, rescue, and retrieval operations.

The BFP earlier said 30 percent of the rubble from the fallen debris had already been cleared.

At 2:28 a.m. on May 24, the building, located along Teodoro Street in Barangay Balibago, suddenly collapsed while dozens of construction workers were sleeping inside.

The structure was reportedly in the final stages of construction and was intended to operate as a condo-hotel or mixed-use commercial building.

The collapse also struck a nearby lodging house, killing a 65-year-old Malaysian tourist and injuring others.

One of the key issues under investigation is whether the project exceeded what was authorized under its building permit.

Officials said records showed the structure had been approved as a nine-story condo-hotel, but workers were reportedly constructing a swimming pool on a planned 10th floor at the time of the collapse.

Investigators are examining whether the additional load or possible design modifications contributed to the structural failure.

Authorities are also looking into construction practices, engineering compliance, and adherence to building safety standards.

The Department of Public Works and Highways, the Philippine National Police, and the Angeles City Government launched separate investigations after the incident. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)