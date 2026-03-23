Manning agencies told: Aid onboard, stranded seafarers

AS THE hostilities in the Middle East continue to escalate, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is directing all licensed manning agencies (LMAs), principals, and shipowners to provide adequate assistance to Filipino seafarers onboard and those who are stranded.

Advisory 9-2026 states all stranded seafarers must receive assistance, including meals, communication access, and basic necessities, as well as temporary hotel accommodation, transportation, and subsistence provision.

"Under no circumstances shall seafarers be left unattended or compelled to shoulder expenses arising from security-related travel disruptions," the DMW said.

The DMW said agencies must also provide adequate assistance to all seafarers onboard by confirming the exact location and status of all vessels under their management operating in or near Iranian waters.

LMAs and principals must verify the sufficiency of food, water, medical supplies, and essential provisions onboard; ensure continuous communication between principals, masters, and crew; and activate contingency and emergency response plans, including evacuation or rerouting options.

The DMW told all LMAs, principals, and shipowners to avoid the passage of vessels carrying Filipino seafarers through the Strait of Hormuz and other high-risk maritime chokepoints in the Middle East unless absolutely necessary and supported by a comprehensive security risk assessment.

"Shipowners and operators are strongly encouraged to consider alternative routing to mitigate exposure to armed conflict, missile threats, and maritime security incidents," the DMW said.

The DMW said crew change operations must not be conducted in conflict-affected areas, including ports and transit points within the Middle East and nearby regions with heightened security risks as determined by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

"Alternative safe ports and neutral transit hubs shall be identified for crew embarkation and disembarkation," the DMW said.

The DMW asked all stakeholders to honor the rights of Filipino seafarers concerning their presence in high-risk areas.

"The seafarer's right to refuse sailing, request re-routing, or decline assignment to high-risk areas without prejudice shall be strictly observed," the DMW said.

The DMW is asking LMAs to submit periodic reports on the conditions and statuses of Filipino seafarers sailing in areas affected by the crisis in the Middle East.

The DMW said it is imperative for all LMAs to regularly submit reports until the situation in the Gulf region normalizes.

"LMAs shall provide periodic reports and updates on the situation of the affected seafarers until their safety has been secured or the situation has been resolved," the DMW said.

"LMAs are directed to immediately report in the OFW Welfare Monitoring System (OWMS) and the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Seabased OFW Concerns (OASSOC) at owms@dmw.gov.ph and seabased.asec@dmw.gov.ph relative to any incident, delay, stranding, refusal to sail, or security-related concern involving Filipino seafarers arising from the current situation," the DMW said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)