‘Marahuyo Project,’ first Filipino queerkada show, premieres

YOUR queerkada is here!

Barkada series have always been a sure hit on Philippine television.

Batang '90s were obsessed with “Gimik,” a youth-oriented show topbilled by some household names in the industry, such as Judy Ann Santos, Rico Yan, and Marvin Augustin.

The early 2000s saw the rise of John Lloyd Cruz, Kaye Abad, Paolo Contis, Desiree del Valle, Patrick Garcia, Paula Peralejo, Baron Geisler, and Jodi Sta. Maria with “Tabing-Ilog.”

For millennials, “Growing Up” was the teen drama where the love team KathNiel first came to light.

Today, “Senior High,” featuring Andrea Brillantes and JK Labajo, among others, might be on its way to becoming one of the representative barkada series of its generation.

However, a new barkada series is on its way to offer you some romance and found family feels -- HUGE bonus, queer representation.

“Marahuyo Project” is the first-ever Filipino queerkada series brought to you by Anima Studios. Created and directed by JP Habac, the first episode is set to premiere Monday, June 24, 2024, exclusively on Anima Studios' YouTube channel.

"Join King (Adrian Lindayag) as he journeys through the highly traditional town of Marahuyo, meeting new friends and finding love along the way as he lobbies to create the first LGBTQIA+ org in their campus." (Lyra Sembrero, UP Tacloban Intern)