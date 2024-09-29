Maranan named as new Central Luzon police chief

QUEZON City District Director Brigadier General Red Maranan was assigned as the new director of the Central Luzon Regional Police Office (PRO-3).

Maranan’s reassignment was among the latest reshuffle ordered by Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Rommel Marbil.

Maranan, who is a member of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Class 1995 and former PNP Public Information Office (PIO) chief, will be replacing Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo, Jr., who will retire on October 1.

Succeeding Maranan is Colonel Melecio Buslig Jr.

Meanwhile, Major General Ronald Lee was named Director National Police Training Institute, while Brigadier General Bernard Yang was designated as director of Southern Police District (SPD) replacing Brigadier General Leon Victor Rosete who was assigned as the acting director of the Davao Regional Police Office.

Brigadier General Victor Arevalo was named as the new director of the PNP Training Service while Brigadier General Radel Ramos was appointed as the new head of the Headquarters Support Service.

The PNP’s Center for Police Strategy Management (CPSM) also gets a new head, Brigadier General Jose Manalad, Jr. while Colonel Ma. Sheila Portento was named as the new acting dean of Academics of the PNP Academy.

Marbil earlier said that the reassignment of police officials was done to fill up vacant positions due to the retirement of some senior officers.

He said more senior officers are expected to retire on October 1.

“We need to immediately fill up the positions that would be vacated,” said Marbil.

He also raised the urgency of filling up vacant positions as the PNP has started focusing on election security in the light of the upcoming filing of certificate of candidacy ahead of the May 2025 midterm polls. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)