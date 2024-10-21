Marbil appeals for amendment of PNP enabling law

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Rommel Marbil has called for the amendment of Republic Act 6975, the age-old law that established the national police agency in 1991 in order to address its organizational flaws and align with the latest global trends in law enforcement.

In a statement, Marbil raised the need to revisit and restructure the PNP’s enabling law to resolve systemic challenges that impede the force’s ability and capacity to respond swiftly and effectively in the present time.

He advocated for transitioning the PNP into a “flatter, more streamlined structure,” which would lead to quicker decision-making, especially during emergencies, improve accountability, and promote better communication across all ranks.

“The current hierarchical system often slows down decision-making, particularly in critical situations where prompt responses are vital,” Marbil said, as he emphasized that decentralizing the PNP would empower lower-ranking officers to make localized decisions, thereby reducing delays and enhancing operational efficiency.

He noted that while RA 6975 was groundbreaking at its inception, it must evolve to meet the demands of modern policing.

At the time of the PNP’s establishment, the police force had fewer than 150,000 officers, a figure that no longer meets the current demands for public safety and crime prevention. Over the past three decades, the number has doubled.

Marbil said that a flatter organizational structure would improve accountability, as clearer roles and responsibilities would facilitate better oversight and performance monitoring, which are crucial elements in maintaining public trust and upholding law enforcement standards.

He emphasized that streamlining the PNP would enhance communication throughout the organization, eliminating unnecessary bottlenecks and fostering collaboration between field officers and senior leadership.

“This kind of structure encourages leadership and initiative at all levels, inspiring creativity and innovation in tackling the country’s security challenges,” said Marbil.

“The world is changing fast, and so should the PNP. The continuous reform is necessary for the police force to remain effective, adaptable, and responsive to both domestic and international challenges,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)