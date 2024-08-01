Marbil honors cop killed by minor gang member

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Rommel Marbil has honored the police officer who was shot dead by a minor in Mandaue City in Cebu.

Marbil visited the wake of late Police Staff Sergeant (PSSg) Orvin Seth Lim Felicio at the Sacred Heart Chapel, V. Jakosalem Street, Cogon, Ramos, Cebu City on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

He conferred the posthumous award of the PNP Heroism Medal (Medalya ng Kadakilaan) to Felicio to honor his actions that went beyond the call of duty.

The top cop also handed over financial assistance from the PNP to Felicio’s bereaved family, expressing heartfelt condolences and support.

Felicio’s kin also received financial aid provided by the Public Safety Mutual Benefit Fund Incorporated (PSMBFI), Police Regional Office-Central Visayas, and various other PNP units in the region.

There were also additional benefits from the Armed Forces of the Philippines Savings and Loan Association, Inc. (AFPSLAI), the Public Safety Savings and Loan Association, Inc. (PSSLAI), the National Police Commission (Napolcom), and the Comprehensive Social Benefits Program that are currently being processed.

“PSSg Felicio's bravery and dedication to duty epitomize the selflessness and heroism that define the men and women of the PNP. His ultimate sacrifice serves as a solemn reminder of the risks our police officers face daily in their commitment to ensuring public safety and order,” Marbil said.

Marbil urged police personnel to draw inspiration from the valor displayed by Felicio and other fallen police officers to strive for excellence, resilience, and vigilance in fulfilling their duties.

Felicio was shot in the head by a 16-year-old gang member as he responded to an altercation related to a curfew violation in Barangay Banilad on July 27, 2024.

The minor suspect turned himself in to one of his teachers.

He was turned over to the police station along with the gun used in the crime.

Felicio, a father of two children, joined the PNP organization in 2008. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)