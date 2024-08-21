Marbil orders beefed-up security ops in 'vulnerable' areas

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Rommel Marbil has ordered the intensification of security operations in “most vulnerable communities,” including geographically isolated and disadvantaged barangays.

Marbil said he has directed police units to reinforce the PNP’s revitalized “Pulis sa Barangay” (RPSB) program, which has demonstrated significant success in reducing crime rates, combating terrorism, and addressing illegal drug activities.

The RPSB prioritizes the strategic deployment of police officers in every barangay, focusing mainly on high-risk and vulnerable areas.

“The safety of our citizens begins in the barangays. We are committed to ensuring that no community is left unguarded and that every corner of our nation feels the protective arm of the PNP,” the top cop said.

Marbil also raised the need for intensified mobile patrolling, which plays a crucial role in maintaining public safety.

“Our mobile patrols will serve as the eyes and ears on the ground, always prepared to respond at a moment’s notice. No distress call will go unanswered—every Filipino must be assured that help is always within reach,” Marbil said.

Marbil also called on his personnel to actively engage and collaborate with public safety volunteers within their communities noting that having such partnership is essential for expanding the PNP’s reach and building a more resilient public safety network.

“Our strength lies not just in our numbers, but in our unity with the community. Together with our public safety volunteers, we will create an unbreakable chain of security across the nation,” he said.

“The security of our nation depends on the vigilance of our forces and the cooperation of our people. Together, we will make every barangay a bastion of peace and safety,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)