Marbil orders reinvestigation of former PCSO official’s murder

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Rommel Marbil has ordered an intensive investigation into the unresolved murder case of former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) board secretary Wesley Barayuga.

In a statement on Sunday, September 29, 2024, Marbil directed the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to reopen its investigation on Barayuga’s murder following claims made by Police Lieutenant Colonel Santie Mendoza during a House committee investigation on Friday, September 27, on extrajudicial killings during the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Mendoza implicated National Police Commission (Napolcom) Commissioner Edilberto Leonardo and former PCSO General Manager Royina Garma, both retired colonels, as the masterminds of Barayuga’s killing.

He said Leonardo contacted him, informing him of a “special project involving a high-value individual who is believed to be involved in illegal drugs.”

He said Garma was providing intelligence for the operation.

“Despite my hesitation, I was forced to comply because the order came from the higher-up and Colonel Leonardo is an upperclassman while Ma’am Garma is a member of the Cabinet,” said Mendoza.

“Personally, I was thinking what would happen to my career as a policeman and the most important thing, I feared for my life and that of my family if I will not comply,” he added.

Mendoza said he was given P300,000 after the “successful” killing of the victim.

He said he gave it to a certain “Toks” and Nelson Mariano who executed the killing on the afternoon of July 30, 2020, while Barayuga was leaving his office in Mandaluyong City.

“This revelation demands a thorough reinvestigation of the murder. No one is above the law, and we will seek justice for Retired General Wesley Barayuga and his family with the full resources of the PNP,” said Marbil.

Marbil emphasized that the CIDG will reevaluate all evidence in light of the new testimony and will work closely with other relevant agencies to ensure that the process is thorough, impartial, and transparent.

“We are committed to uncovering the truth, regardless of the position or power of those involved. The public can rest assured that we will hold those responsible accountable,” he added.

Both Garma and Leonardo denied Mendoza’s claims. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)