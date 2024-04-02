Marbil prohibits cops from using cell phones while on duty

“But right now sabi ng DIDM (Directorate for Investigative and Detective Management) may mga radios naman kami eh. So there is no excuse for our policemen to use their cell phones,” he added.

(But right now, according to the DIDM, we have radios. So there is no excuse for our policemen to use their cell phones.)

Marbil also ordered the shortening of the weekly flag-raising ceremonies to ensure that policemen were already on their assignments by 8 a.m., responding to the concerns of the public.

The top cop held on Tuesday morning his first command conference where he laid his policies.

Marbil ordered police commanders to be a good example to their men.

“Ang kailangan lang ano ba ‘yung direction namin and kung nawala ka, then out. There is no forgiveness kapag nagkakamali ang mga pulis natin… We just come up with better measurements for our policemen na dapat ito ang standard na hahabulin niyo. If you cannot cope with the standard, then we will teach you how,” he said.

(What we need is clarity on our direction, and if you deviate from it, then you're out. There is no forgiveness when our police officers make mistakes... We just come up with better measurements for our policemen, which should be the standard you strive for. If you cannot meet the standard, then we will teach you how.)

“Ang sabi ko nga, we lead by example. We need ‘yung mga officers doon sa taas to lead by example. Yun ang priority natin… Alam naman nila kung ano ang tama sa mali, e. Hindi na namin kayo i-striken. Kung hindi kayo capable, then we will remove you. We have parameters enough na to check ‘yung pulis natin kung magaling or hindi, so there is no need na kailangan magkamali mga tao natin. Hindi namin gagawin yun. Ayaw namin magkamali ang tao namin then we will help them,” he added.

(As I mentioned, we lead by example. We need the officers at the top to lead by example. That's our priority... They know what's right and wrong. We won't strike you. If you're not capable, then we will remove you. We have enough parameters to assess whether our police officers are good or not, so there is no need for our people to make mistakes. We won't allow that. We don't want our people to make mistakes; instead, we will help them.)

In his assumption speech, Marbil said that the PNP under his helm will focus on three things: the quality of leadership, knowledge, and ability; professionalism within the ranks; expanding our ability to uphold the law, maintain order, and fight local and transnational crimes in all forms and manifestations; and striving to increase the public’s level of trust in the national police agency.

High-technology policing

Meanwhile, Marbil said he is aiming to implement a five-year development plan on artificial intelligence (AI) use in smart policing and an ICT (information and communications technology) development roadmap in operations, including an active drive to recruit and train a new generation of police officers and support staff with technical expertise and specialized IT skills.

He also raised the need to invest in AI technology and other capacity to improve efforts against cybercrimes including manpower.

Marbil said the force's Anti-Cybercrime Group will be strengthened, noting the spike in cybercrimes or crimes on the internet like scamming.

He noted the need for the police’s operations and efforts to keep up with the generational changes, especially in technology.

Earlier, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ordered the PNP to beef up efforts against cybercrimes. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)